Alliance of Chaos! People’s Party has officially withdrawn from the UTM Alliance a few days after joining arms with Saulos Chilima and other small political parties to dislodge DPP in May 2019 elections.

In a statement issued today, PP says it is withdrawing from the alliance because UTM has failed to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding the two parties signed on Friday.

