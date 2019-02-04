2 more nights in the cooler for Bushiri

…Mboro stands for Major One

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, popularly known as Major One, will spend two more nights in Jail.

Major 1 was arrested on Friday by the Hawks in Rustenburg together with his wife for alleged fraud and money laundering involving over K800 million as well as for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

This morning, the couple appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court for bail hearings. The couple will continue to spend more nights behind bars as the case has been postponed to Wednesday this week.

The court granted the postponement to allow the defence attorneys to prepare for a bail application.

After the court proceedings, the couple was escorted back to prison in different vehicles. An unmarked white car drove out first, followed by the second one transporting the wife, and a third one followed with the prophet visible from the back.

The Directorate for Priority Investigations (HAWKS) have refused to shed more lights on where the couple is being held. But confirmed that the investigation into Bushiri and his wife dates back to as far as 2015.

Meanwhile, a mammoth of Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gatherings Church (ECG) members protested outside the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court to demand the immediate release of the couple.

The protesters threatened to boycott the country’s general elections slated for August if should their wish to have Bushiri released is not granted.

Watch: Video of Bushiri leaving the court



Other prophets have also shown the support. Among those who claim to be standing solidarity with the embattled Malawian born prophet are long time adversary, Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro.

Bushiri’s mentor, Prophet Uebert Angel, has also been tweeting his support.