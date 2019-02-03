Chakwera promises to introduce National Youth Service

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in Salima to vote for him in the 21 May tripartite election saying his government will introduce National Youth Service aimed at empowering young people economically.

Speaking on Saturday during a whistle stop tour from Lilongwe to Blantyre via Lakeshore districts of Salima and Dedza, Chakwera said time has come for Malawians to vote for a party which does not practice regionalism and tribalism when initiating and implementing development.

“If you vote for MCP on 21 May we will make sure we decrease the gap between the poor and the rich by making sure everyone such as the youth, women and the underprivileged venture into any businesses of their choice freely without being victimized,” he said.

Chakwera further added that MCP will make sure young people and women have access to loans to venture into businesses. He added that his party will eliminate corruption which hinders the country’s developmental projects.

The MCP leader also said that most businesspeople, especially youth and women, are being victimized by government and if he is voted into power MCP will come up with innovations aimed at empowering the poor.

In his remarks, Regional Chairman for Lakeshore Augustine Chidzanja said MCP is not shaken by any coalition of different political parties because the party is very strong and will win on 21 May tripartite polls.

Chidzanja then advised people in Salima district to vote for MCP candidates for the positions of president, Members of Parliament and councillors.

On Monday, Chakwera is expected to present his nomination papers as MCP President with Sidik Mia as his running mate to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at COMES Hall in Blantyre.