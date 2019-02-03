15 bitten by rabid dog in Dowa

Fifteen people were on Thursday taken to Dowa District Hospital where they received treatment after being bitten by a suspected rabid dog in Dowa.

Three other people were also reportedly bitten but were not taken to the health facility.

Dowa police station Publicist, Sergeant Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda confirmed that the incident occurred last Thursday evening at Chezi area in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district but did not shed more information since the case is under investigation.

Dowa District Health Officer ( DHO), Dr. Peter Makoza, said out of the 15 people who were receiving treatment, 13 were discharged while two others were still at the hospital after sustaining deep wounds.

Dr. Makoza said a team had been dispatched to Chezi area where the incident happened to trace the animal and the people who were bitten but had not yet gone to the hospital for treatment.

Dowa District Animal Health and Livestock Development Officer (AHLDO), Stenson Kadango, said his office referred 14 casualties to the District Hospital.

Kadango identified some of those critically injured as Albert Semu, 13, and Frederick Semu, 9, both of Kafanikhale village, Malita Kapalamula of Chisenga village and Chimwemwe Kalileni of Kapondasoke village, all from Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.