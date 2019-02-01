Group accuses Chilima of promoting hate

The Joint Civil Society Platform on Governance has accused Vice President Saulos Chilima of promoting hate and divisions among Malawians.

The group made the remarks Thursday at a press briefing in Lilongwe to react to a statement Chilima presented on Wednesday.

According to the platform’s vice chairperson Alfred Munika, remarks such as “Malawi is not your home” have effects of inculcating bad behaviors amongst the youths.

Munika added that if politicians such as Chilima have nothing to say it’s better to stay in their cocoon rather than making careless statement.

“Malawians are tired of politics of hate, division, violence or insults. Such statements will cause havoc in the country. We have to build Malawi not destroy this country,” he said.

He noted that the genesis of violence is how people choose words to communicate and although it is the case people who suffer at the end of the day are poor Malawians and not the master planners (politicians).

The platform therefore demanded for issue based campaigning which will improve people’s lives not efforts to usurp power illegally and asked politicians to censor their mouths.

During his press briefing on Wednesday, Chilima condemned government for failing to end political violence. He also accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of using violence to rig elections.