Eswatini coach not worried of Malawi

Eswatini national football team Coach, Kostadin Papic, says Malawi is not a big threat in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Champions of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The two were drawn to play each other in the first round with the winner of the two legged tie which Sihlangu seMnikati starts at home to face Angola later in the year.

In his reaction after the draw, Papic said although the Flames are on a better position on the world’s radar than his side, they are not a team which can disturb Eswatini’s plans.

“Malawi might be slightly above us in the FIFA rankings, but they are not that far. We are practically at par with that nation in terms of the quality and standard of football. I can’t really commit myself yet, because we aren’t sure when the match will be played specifically.

“But all we can be pleased about is that it’s going to be a good 10 matches after and by then, I anticipate that my team will have gelled and gotten used to my tactical approach, so we will be fully raring to go,” he told Swazi Observer.

However, Flames assistant Coach Peter Mponda in his reaction said it’s time for Malawians to see good fruits from the national team after being disappointed for a long time with the team’s poor performance.

“It’s a fair draw, in the past we have not been doing well as we were knocked out in the first or second round which wasn’t good but now the experience is there, the team will now be gelled since we are now playing regularly.

“We know Malawians are tired of the song that we are building a team, it’s time that Malawians should get good results,” said the former Flames captain.

He then commended Football Association of Malawi for the support it is providing to the national team and he urged local fans to give credit to that.

2020 CHAN is scheduled to be held in Ethiopia and only players playing in their respective national leagues are allowed to play.