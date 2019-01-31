TB Joshua warns: Pray against interruption of democracy in Nigeria

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, is said to have foreseen a possible interruption of democracy in Nigeria.

TB Joshua, one of Africa’s most popular prophets, says God has told him to ask the Nigerian leaders pray against the interruption of democracy in the country.

The prophecy was made last year but has resurfaced and shared by several publications as Nigeria prepares for elections.

The clergyman claims God gave him the message three times, noting that he had kept it to himself. He said he only decided to share it after he received the prophecy for the third time.

In the clip, T.B. Joshua says: “I have a message for my country and I want you to pray with me, after the message you join me in prayer. This is three times I am having this message. Now I want to say is the third time, yes.

“The President’s heart is like a stream of water in the heart of God, are you with me? I say, President, the leader’s heart is like a stream of water in the hands of God and he can control it where ever he wants, are you with me?

“The first one I had a dream, I prayed, I fast on my own, pray, the second time again pray, fast and pray but this third time, I said you must join me in prayer because two believers are better than one.

“I was in my vision and the Lord said to me I should tell the nation and the leaders to pray against the interruption of the democratic practice.

“Pray against the interruption of the democratic practice, I said wow. You have to join me in prayer for the nation,” he had told his congregation.

Nigerians will go to the polls next month to elect a new leader. President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second time in office with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hoping to unseat him.

However, no prophet has come forward with a prophecy as to who will carry the day.