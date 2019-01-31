Murder suspect Chanthunya granted bail

The Supreme Court of Appeal has today granted bail to murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya.

Chanthunya had been in prison since being extradited from South Africa last year.

He is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend Linda Gasa in Mangochi in 2010 but Last year he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

When he was brought back to Malawi last year, Chanthunya applied for bail saying he had already spent six years in prison from the time he was arrested in South Africa.

The High Court refused to grant him the bail after the state argued that the suspect is a flight suspect.

Chanthunya later appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal which has since granted him bail.

His former girlfriend Gasa was found buried under concrete bathtub at Chanthunya’s cottage in Mangochi.

The suspect fled to South Africa after the body was found but was arrested a few months later.