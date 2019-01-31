BJ tells constituents to vote for DPP aspirant to secure development

Renowned politician Brown Mpinganjira has assured the electorate of Nsanje South West constituency that by voting to parliament a DPP parliamentarian, they have secured development as the party will continue ruling after 21 May Tripartite Elections.

Mpinganjira made the remarks on Wednesday at Dinde Primary School in South West constituency in the district where he addressed the gathering the DPP aspirant organised a rally to brief people on developmental activities government plans to do in the district and mobilize support for the aspirant.

“I am so proud to tell you that the government of Malawi under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has finally made his promise cone true by commencing the building of Nsanje-Marka road, this is what the people of Nsanje have been looking for.

“I urge you therefore that you should vote for a DPP candidate Helen Buluma whose initiative has made the construction of this road materialise, and I hope you are not ready to lose such a candidate,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira dismissed assertions that government was building the road as a bait to woo support for the ruling DPP, saying the project will continue and all processes have been completed.

“I am the chairperson for Roads Authority myself and there is criterion used to give a particular road specific kilometres, but for the Nsanje-Marka road it will be completed in the given 18 month period,” he said.

In her remarks, DPP aspirant for Nsanje South West Helen Buluma said she was pleased that after asking government to consider the completion of Nsanje-Marka road, it positively responded and that will inspire people to vote.

“This very act of completing building this road is an assurance already that this government is committed to develop our area and this complements the projects the DPP government started initiating in the past, in fact people will vote for me because we’re championing same cause,” said Buluma.

Among her priority areas if voted as an MP, Buluma wishes her constituency to have access to clean piped water, improved schools, job opportunities for the youth and access to food.

Buluma is contesting against the incumbent Chidanti Malunga of UTM and two others, an independent and a Malawi Congress Party candidate in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections.