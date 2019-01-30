Chilima launches vicious attack against the MCP

In a lukewarm press conference that could not live up to the hype, Vice President Saulos Chilima launched a vicious attack against the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In his direct attack to the MCP, Chilima makes a claim that he was there “when we fought [MCP] dictatorship, and cruelty to usher in democracy;”

But those who were at CHANCO with him deny ever seeing him participating in student politics. So Chilima is lying when he claims that he was ever involved in political activities in his days as a below average student.

Reminding the people about the atrocities of the MCP, Chilima continued, “My fellow Malawians, this is part of our nation’s history. And it is history that we must never forget.”

Insiders claim that this has really upset the MCP strategists because the MCP is trying too hard to make people forget the evil past and history of the MCP that cost lives of over 20,000 people- a number that seems to be understated.

Whilst taking a swipe at the DPP, Chilima tried to pretend to sympathise with the MCP when he spoke about Edward Govati. The plan was to make it look like he sympathises with the MCP, after dedicating minutes of the opening of his lame speech dealing with the atrocities committed by the MCP.

In his speech, however, Chilima did not address the issue of corruption – especially the corruption conducted by a Vice President who earns K1 million salary per month while doing nothing. His benefits are calculated to be over K35 million per month, paid for by the tax payers. A K36 million burden a month!

In a country as poor as Malawi, earning such a huge salary while not working is gross insult to hard working taxpayers and the poor.