Police arrest three for political violence

Police in Mangochi have arrested three people following violence that marred Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections in Mangochi West Constituency on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as 29 year old Gift Chikwamba, 19 year old Adam Mtenje and Adidya Mtenje.

Eastern Region Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said the law enforcers arrested the three after conducting investigations.

He added that the suspects have been charged with two counts of malicious damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During the elections on Sunday, Davison Chatuluka Paulosi was competing with the incumbent parliamentarian for the constituency Geoffrey Chiwondo.

The three suspects are believed to be supporters of Paulosi. They are suspected to have been part of a group of DPP supporters who damaged two vehicles, one belonging to Aaron Sangala who was presiding officer for the elections and the other vehicle belonging to Chiwondo.

The DPP supporters also assaulted DPP District governor for Mangochi Monkey Bay, Golden Chirwa accusing him of mishandling the elections.

Meanwhile, official results for all DPP primary elections are expected to be announced tomorrow.

Political violence has escalated in the country since the start of the year with DPP supporters accused of being perpetrators in most of the cases.