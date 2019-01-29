Bushiri cleared: ECG to resume services in South Africa

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church services will resume this weekend at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria after a month-long- suspension following a stampede at the church had killed three.

The stampede ignited a series of protests by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members. The organisation has been calling for the church to be shut down and for Bushiri to be deported back to Malawi.

The mayor also issued a press release alleging that ECG was not in compliant with safety standards.

But during a hearing into the stampede which Bushiri attended on Monday, the Malawian billionaire revealed that his church has now received a compliance certificate and are ready to resume its services.

“Allow me to inform you that our application has been granted to proceed with our normal day-to-day services” the church’s lawyer Terrence Baloyi has been quoted as saying by the Eye Witness News.

The Prophet was accompanied by his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

His entourage comprised of ECG attorney Terrance Baloyi, Health and Safety Advisor Richard Ashan, Director of Communications, Ephraim Nyondo, External Media Relations Manager Maynard Manyowa, and several other church leaders, directors and pastors.

The church was expected to open its doors last week Sunday but postponed what it had described would be a Grand Opening following the closure.

The last session Bushiri held at the Pretoria showground was the 2019 Crossover Overnight service on December, 31.