Genocide suspect Murekezi extradited to Rwanda

Malawi has extradited genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi to Rwanda.

Murekezi who had been in custody in Malawi since 2016 arrived at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda this morning where Malawian prison authorities handed him over to the Rwanda Correction Service (RCS).

In Malawi, the Rwandan national was serving a five year jail term for corruption and his extradition has been made possible by a prisoner exchange agreement signed between RCS and Malawi Prison Services.

In Rwanda, Murekezi is expected to be prosecuted for genocide related crimes.

“NPPA will ensure that, the rest of criminal procedures with regard to the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity of which Murekezi Vincent stands accused, follow the due process of law,” National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) said.

Malawi and Rwanda signed an extradition treaty in February 2017 and Murekezi is the first fugitive to be extradited from Malawi under the agreement.

The Rwandan, who was a businessman in Malawi, is accused of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi mainly in Tumba in the current Huye District and was tried in absentia and handed a life sentence by a Gacaca court.

He is however under the Rwandan laws allowed to seek retrial in the ordinary courts.

According to Rwandan media, Murekezi is among at least a dozen indicted genocide fugitives said to be living in Malawi.