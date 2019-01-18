JB vows to increase power generation to 3000 Megawatts

Former President Joyce Banda has promised to make a tremendous improvement in the power sector once voted into power in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Banda who is also leader of the People’s Party (PP) made the promise when she was addressing a rally in Mzimba two days ago.

According to Banda, she will upgrade the country`s power generation to 3000 Megawatts which is close to ten times the current capacity.

Malawi’s first female president said persistent blackouts are counterproductive hence the need to solve the problem in a bid to keep the country`s economy on the right track.

Furthermore, her Banda plans to make that happen in just five years. The development will see 50 percent of Malawians having access to electricity.

Statistics indicate that only 10 percent of the 17 million Malawians have electricity.

The campaign period is nearer, thus the need for all presidential aspirants to fine-tune their manifestos. Whether Madam Banda is making those promises just to attract voters or not, only time will tell. However, Malawians consider Banda a solution to electricity problems.

During her two year tenure of office, power cuts were reduced contrary to the four years of Peter Mutharika`s regime.

In 2017, the country experienced 24 hours power shortages which put most businesses to a standstill.