Dausi visits Chiradzulu accident victims

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi visited victims of the Chiradzulu lorry accident at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) on Thursday.

The people got injured when a lorry they were traveling in on their way to attend commemorations marking the Chilembwe Day overturned at Chisombezi, in Chiradzulu District. The group was coming from Mulanje.

Following the accident, five people died while 28 sustained injuries.

Fifteen of the injured were referred to QECH for medical attention and by Thursday six had been discharged.

Dausi who is also responsible for disaster management affairs cheered the injured at the hospital where he commended hospital personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring quick recovery of the injured.

During the visit, Dausi was flanked by his Deputy Charles Mchacha and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Ernest Kantchentche.

QECH Chief Surgeon Kondwani Chalulu told Dausi that the patients’ condition was stable and he expects them to recover soon.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has provided financial support towards the funeral ceremonies for the departed. Government has also provided financial support towards medical expenses for the injured.