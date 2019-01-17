Six-month-old baby dies in road accident

A six-old-month has died after she and her mother were hit by a Toyota land cruiser.

The toddler has been identified as Hawa James of Kapyepye village in the area of traditional authority Chimwala

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Mphwanya village in the area of traditional authority Chimwala along Mangochi-Liwonde road which is under construction.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi said Layson Lallubuha aged 37 was driving the motor vehicle registration number KK9861 from the direction of Liwonde heading Mangochi.

Upon arrival at Mphwanya village due to speeding, he hit a female pedestrian Patuma Bwanali (22) who had the baby on the back and was walking on the diversion earth road heading same direction.

“Due to the impact, the baby sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while the mother sustained facial bruises and is admitted at Mangochi district hospital,” Daudi explained.

The driver escaped unhurt.

According to Daudi, this is the ninth road accident to happen in Mangochi this year. Six people have lost their lives in the accidents.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to drivers and other road users to follow road safety measures at all times to reduce road accidents in the district.

The driver Jayson Lallubuha who hails from Village Kabango in the area of Traditional Authority Nsomba in Blantyre will appear before court after investigations are completed.