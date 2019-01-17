No suspect arrested in Kalindo beating

Police say they have not arrested any suspect in connection with the assault of UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo.

Kalindo who is also Parliament for Mulanje South constituency was beaten by alleged Democratic Progressive Party members in Mulanje on Wednesday.

According to National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, Kalindo reported the matter to police and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

He added that the police will arrest the people who assaulted the legislator after the investigations.

“It is the mandate of Malawi Police Service to protect every citizen regardless of religion, tribe or political affiliation,” he told Zodiak.

The attack on Kalindo by suspected cadets of the governing Democratic Progressive Party happened in Mulanje during the church service of the funeral of four people who died on Tuesday in a road accident in Chiradzulu.

Following the assault, Kalindo was admitted to Adventist Hospital.