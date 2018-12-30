Mcheka takes Political Parties Law to constituents

First Deputy Speaker of Malawi Parliament, Mcheka Chilenje has said there is need for electorate to know the laws that their parliamentarians make in the august house for them to act and behave according the laws of the country.

The Speaker who is also member of parliament for Nsanje North Congruency made the remarks on Thursday at Fatima where she had a meeting with people of Kalulu ward.

In an interview Mcheka emphasised that it was important to inform the people of the new law because it is the primary duty the legislature do in parliament.

“I was trying to disseminate the message that this time we have a new law whereby handouts are no longer allowed during campaign gatherings, that no candidate should give handouts because the Political Parties Act is barring us candidates to do so.

“People should be voted into power because of their integrity, their ability to articulate the way they would want to serve their people, their manifesto should be their tool to be voted for.

The Nsanje North legislature said most often money entices the people to vote for wrong people and leave out genuine ones who would otherwise bring development in their respective constituencies.

Chilenje said she is able to walk shoulders high because she has managed to meet the promises she made to the people of Nsanje constituency, siting the start of construction of Thabwa-Fatima road as part of her initiative.

Mcheka introduced Alex Solomon to the people saying he would contest for Kalulu ward after winning primary elections that were held in the ward.

Responding to how the people have taken the new law, people commended the introduction of Political Parties Act saying it will bring sanity in political rallies.

“The law has come at a right time and it will reduce chaos that has always been there during rallies or after rallies. Most people were involved in fights not for the love of the party of candidate but to gain more money,” said Kamweni Fachi, a farmer from Masenjere.

The Political Parties Act bans political parties and candidates to give out cash in order to entice voters to tow their political line.

However, the use of clothing materials, leaflet, fliers and banners are allowed to let politicians sell themselves to the masses.