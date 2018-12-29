Lightning kills pieceworker

A pieceworker was on Thursday struck to death by lightning in Kasungu as he was working in a field.

Kasungu publicist Harry Namwaza said the man who is yet to be identified was in the field with another man identified as Favourite Zinaumaleka.

Namwaza said the two met because they were both deployed to the field to do piece work of weeding the garden.

“In the course of doing the piece work the lightning struck the man, he was rushed to Kasungu District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” the publicist explained.

Post-mortem conducted at the hospital showed that he died due to lightning shock.

Meanwhile, police are still enquiring to establish the identities and relatives of the deceased.

In a related development, two children in Mpingwe Township died after a wall fell on them.

The two identified as Marrium Uladi aged 6 and Fatima Uladi aged 2 met their fate when they were fast asleep in their house.

According to Limbe police public relations officer Widson Nhlane, the incident occurred due to heavy rains which destroyed the supporting rock closer to their house.

They were rushed to hospital where medical personals pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The two came from Liwonde village in the Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga district.