Two jailed after taking turns to rape 16-year-old girl

A court in Mzuzu has sentenced two men to 10 years in prison each for raping a 16 year-old girl.

The two – Yachema Ngwira, 20 and Symon Mhango, 27 – raped the girl on the night of August 31, 2018.

The thugs attacked and raped the girls as she was going to her home from night dances.

According to Mzuzu Police State Prosecutor Thandi Lungu, the rapists tied wide open the girl’s legs with ropes and sexually assaulted her in turns.

In court, the two were found guilty. In mitigation, the two said they are first offenders and sole breadwinners of their families.

They also asked for leniency because their bricks which they molded would be destroyed by rains if sent to prison.

But in his ruling, Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Matthews Msiska noted that the two thugs used violence, raped the girl without condoms and put her life at risk.

He then sentenced the two to 10 years in jail with hard labour each.