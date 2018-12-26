Phase three of voter verification starts today

The third phase of the voters’ register inspection and verification exercise begins today in eight districts in the Southern Region.

The phase will run from 26th to 30th December, 2018.

It will cover Mangochi, Balaka, Machinga, Zomba, Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe and Thyolo.

In a statement, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika has encouraged people to visit the centres where they registered as voters to verify correctness of their details in the voters register.

“During this period, the Commission will also process transfers for registered voters that have moved into the councils covered under phase three. The voters, with their voter certificate, have to present themselves at the centre they want to cast their vote and ask for a transfer.

“Registered voters who lost their certificates should also go to the centres where they registered to get duplicate certificates which will enable them vote easily on May 21, 2019,” says the statement.

Voters can also verify their voter details using cellphones by dialing *2019# and following instructions.

The service is free and available to TNM and Airtel subscribers.

Voters using the SMS method who find any errors in the registration information or the system responds that the details are not available should visit the centre where they registered to be assisted accordingly.

During the verification exercise, the Commission in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) will distribute national IDs to all Malawians that had registered during the time of voter registration.