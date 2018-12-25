Devotion: Your life is in the Word

Joh 6:63 “It is the spirit who gives life. The flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and are life.”

The Word of God is our life. Your manner of life is dependent on the Word in you. That is why you should never spend a day without the Word. The Word in you prolongs your days. DEUT 32:46-47 “He said to them, “Set your heart to ALL THE WORDS which I testify to you this day, which you shall command your children to observe to do, all the words of this law. For it is no vain thing for you; because IT IS YOUR LIFE, and through this thing you shall prolong your days in the land, where you go over the Jordan to possess it.”

Get hold of that Word of life and never abandon it and ensure its in yiu as an everyday life and you will never do anything in vain. All you do will prosper. Phil 2:16 “holding up the word of life; that I may have something to boast in the day of Christ, that I did not run in vain nor labor in vain.”

Have a proper diet of the Word and see your life getting better. Every Word that proceeds from the mouth of God is meant to give you nourishment and good life. So go for it. Matthew 4:4 “But he answered and said, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.’”

Those who know proper eating habits ensure they eat morning, afternoon and evening. Let it be so with the word. Have it in your phone, car, pulse and anything dear to you so that its closer to you and can study it morning, afternoon and evening.

Confession

The Word of God in me is my life. I am born of the Word and am nourished by the Word. I will never be disadvantaged because that Word moves my life upwards and forward only. In Jesus Name. Amen.

