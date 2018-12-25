Bushiri praises President Mutharika

Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s Christmas could not get any better as South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has praised the Malawian leader for developing the North.

Speaking at his book launch in Blantyre last week, the Malawian born prophet said he was praising the president for the highway constructed in Mzuzu as well as the Mzuzu-Nkhatabay stretch.

“As you know, I am non-partisan but I believe it is very important to give respect and admiration where credit’s due.

“For those of us who grew up in the North know how underdeveloped the city has been.

“But when I went there recently, I was astonished with the highway in Mzuzu and the road connecting the Northern City and Nkhatabay” said Bushiri.

Major One said he praised Mutharika to depart from the norm where people in the country find displeasure in the achievements of another person.

Bushiri who has been a victim of attacks and innuendos in the past and launched 6 books at the Victoria Gardens in the commercial capital of Blantyre, urged Malawians to develop the spirit of elevating one another.

The event was franked by several high ranking government officials, business magnets, politicians, traditional leaders.

Among notable faces that graced the event include Brown Mpinganjira, Dr Pearson Nkhoma, Dr Ben Phiri, Paramount Chief Kaomba, Blantyre City Deputy Mayor, Joseph Makwinja, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, Charles Mchacha, and Whistleblower, Gerald Kampanikiza.