Devotion: Be wise, win souls

Proverbs 11:30 KJV* “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.”

Those who win souls are wise. Be a soul winner today. Win people in your sphere of influence.

1 Timothy 2:3-4 “This is good and it pleases God our saviour who wants everybody to be saved and come to know the truth.”There is no salvation outside Jesus and God’s desire is that all people should be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth. God did not just choose selected few for heaven and very many for hell. If it were so, then He could not desire that ALL men should be saved.

In Mat 28:19 The Lord Jesus is sending all of us to all nations. The world nation is Greek Word Ethnos and means group of people associated for a common cause. Jacob and Esau were called two nations even before being born. Gen 25:23 ISV* “Two nations are in your womb,” the LORD responded, “and two separate people will emerge. One people will be the stronger, and the older one will serve the younger.”

Every believer has their own nation. Some of these are people even your pastor cannot reach out to them. It can be people in your profession, at your work place, your peers, those you do business together with or even our neighbours can be within the sphere of your nation.

Jesus tells us that there are so many people needing salvation but few are willing to take up this noble job. Be an employee for the CEO of the universe. Luk 10:2 “Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.” Make up your mind to be a partaker of gospel.

Additional Scripture: Luke 15:7 KJV* “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”

PRAYER

Dear father, I thank you for making me a soul winner. I have made up my mind to participate in the noble job and win more others into your kingdom. I thank you for entrusting me with the gospel of salvation. In Jesus name. Amen

Contact +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265 997 53 80 98

Prayer points

-Thank God for increased grace evidenced in all our networks

-Pray for successful ministry and expansion in nations in 2019

-Thanking God for successful 2018