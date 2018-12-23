Chlilima is not a force to reckon with: UTM has a weak leadership to win

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima is the weakest candidate in the 2019 tripartite elections as UTM does not have structures, renowned political scientists have observed.

Speaking to some of the local media, political scientists say UTM’s failure to have more candidates in more than 13 top positions at the party’s convention indicates that political heavy weights are shunning UTM’s leader, Saulos Chhilima, as a force who can win the forthcoming elections.

Last Monday, UTM rubberstamped Chilima as its torchbearer for the 2019 presidential race. 13 other candidates were also imposed without facing a competitor.

The procedure, political scientists argue, sets UTM as undemocratic and sets the party with a weaker leadership that can effectively compete against other parties.

“In whichever case, [by rubberstamping people, UTM] is undermining the rule of democracy” University of Livingstonia’s George Phiri ’s told Malawi News.

Other political scientists have also argued that as a new party without structures, UTM is faced with the challenge of attracting voters in rural Malawi.

“Chilima is leading a Facebook Party. Its noisey supporters are all spread across the social media platforms. But the majority of voters are in rural areas where UTM does not have structures. It is therefore difficult to imagine such a party staging an upset in 2019” reasoned Dr Miralda Chinthenga who is a political analyst of 2019 elections.

Analysts have also questioned Chilima’s promise for transformative politics when his UTM is full of people with questionable repute such as Lucius Banda who had been convicted of forging a Malawi School Certificate of Education.

“Chilima is surrounding himself with failed politicians and criminals. Remember, Lucius Banda was convicted for forging his MSCE. Chilima is making it hard for people to believe his rhetoric of transformative politics when he has criminals around him”.

Lucius Banda was sentenced to 21 months of hard labour at Zomba prison. He was only released following an appeal after his conviction.

While in March this year, Patricia Kaliati, who has been picked as UTM’s secretary general without a competitor, dubiously paid a fraudster over K1 million for a title deed and surveying purposes.

Her action led some civil society organisations to call on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the UTM secretary genera, arguing her conduct smacked of corruption.

Youth and Society director Charles Kajoloweka said the development was an indicated of corruption which needed to be investigated by ACB.

Likewise, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) executive director Timothy Mtambo also called for an investigation.

In 2013, ACB charged Kaliati of corruption, influencing and/or inducing a public officer to abuse office contrary to Section 25B(2) of the Corruption Practices Act (CPA).

This subsection states: “Any person who uses his influence on, or induces or persuades, a public officer to use, misuse or abuse his public office, or his position, status or authority as a public officer, for such person’s advantage or for the advantage of another person or to obtain, directly or indirectly, for such person or for another person any advantage, wealth, property, profit or business interest shall be guilty of an offence.”

The ACB investigation report, compiled after the Bureau had interviewed 27 public officials, detailed how Kaliati abused her position and even threatened officials contrary to the Corruption Act. She was charged alongside her brother, Clement Nkuya.