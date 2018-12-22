Luanar students in fight against rabies

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Veterinary Medicine students have embarked on a fight against rabies by vaccinating pets.

The students will vaccinate cats and dogs around Bunda campus and neighbouring villages to secure the area from the deadly disease.

According to Luanar, the students got assistance from a Germany based organisation, WTG and the Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) for the exercise to take place.

One of the students, Bornface Chikufenji has urged people residing around Bunda campus to vaccinate their pets every year to prevent rabies.

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease and has no treatment once clinical symptoms have appeared but it can be prevented by vaccinating pets.