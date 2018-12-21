Chanco UTM wing cheers women at Pirimiti Hospital

The Chancellor College UTM Wing paid a visit to women in the maternity wing at Pirimiti Community Hospital in Zomba.

The students donated assorted items including sugar, salt and soap to women who had just given birth.

Apart from the gifts, Saulos Klaus Chilima’s disciples also conducted a sweeping exercise at the hospital premises as a way of promoting hygiene around the hospital.

Chanco UTM president Godfrey Phunyanya said the UTM leadership teaches them love and that they believe that sharing is better than receiving as the holy bible says.

“This is Christmas season, the time we need to share love with our friends, that is why we decided to come here and share the little we have with mothers who have given birth. As intellectuals we also believe that we have a huge task to teach the nation other issues that can support the citizen’s wellbeing and country’s development, that is why we conducted a sweeping exercise,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries by the name Fanny Amisi said she was very happy with the timely donation and urged the students to continue helping others.

Pirimiti Community Hospital Nursing Officer Agness Kapenda thanked the students for the wonderful job they did to the patients at the clinic.

“We are very grateful that the donation has come at a right time when patients are lacking some basic needs. The donation will go a long way in alleviating some of the problems that patients were facing in terms of food and other necessities,” she said.