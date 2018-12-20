Silver Strikers refuse to give Bullets guard of honour

There was drama at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday afternoon when visiting Silver Strikers refused to give 2018 TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets a guard of honour before a 1-all draw.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) introduced guard of honour in 2014 as one way of applauding league winners and just like any other champion, Bullets were bound to be honored by the Central Bankers but surprisingly, the visitors made it clear that there was no such thing in the body’s constitution.

The decision by the Area 47 based side surprised soccer fanatics who were expecting them to do the right thing.

This has surely just added fuel to the fire between the two sides.

Bullets won the league with two games to spare after just losing once in the 29 games and their final match will be on Monday at the same venue against Civil Sporting Club where they will be officially crowned champions.

It has been reported that Civil Sporting will give the newly crowned champions guard of honour before kickoff.

Last year, Red Lions gave Be Forward Wanderers a guard of honour after the Nomads won the championship and before that, Dwangwa United did the same to Kamuzu Barracks who won the title in 2016.

Ironically, it was Bullets who received the first guard of honour from the then Blantyre United in 2014 before being honored again in 2015 by Blue Eagles.

However, giving guard of honour is not mandatory.