River turns blood red in Dedza

The source of Linthipe River in Dedza on Wednesday turned blood red, shocking residents around the river.

Videos and pictures of the red water were also widely shared on social media as people wondered why the water suddenly turned red.

Residents of Nthandizi and Airfield in Dedza said the blood like flow was noticed at around 2pm when women went to the river to draw water.

“As usual, we came to this place to wash our clothes besides drawing water for home use. But to our surprise we saw that blood like stuff was flowing in the river. This scared us and we called some people to witness the bizarre circumstances,” one woman said.

Group Village Head (GVH) Nthandizi of the area said the issue has shocked residents as they do not know the real reason for the change of colour.

“A lot of conflicting information has emerged, with some saying it could be red oxide while others say it is blood and others say this has to do with science,” he said.

Some geologists however are saying the discharge is from a red oxide mine located closer to the river.