Lightning kills mother, two daughters

Lightning killed a woman and her two daughters aged 8 and 4 during thunderous rains on Monday in Mchinji district.

Confirming the development was Mchinji public relations officer, Lubrino Kaitano, who said the incident occurred on December 17, 2018, when the district experienced heavy rains associated with cloudburst.

Kaitano said at around six o’clock in the evening on Monday, the 34-year-old mother with her two daughters and a son were in the kitchen preparing food when they were hit by the lightning.

The publicist identified the woman as Clara Andrew Mbewe who died together with her two daughters; Judith and Enelesi Banda

“The mother, Clara Andrew Mbewe together with her two daughters; Judith and Enelesi Banda aged 8 and 4 respectively died on the spot while Evance the son aged 10 survived sustaining electric burns and was rushed to Mkanda Health Centre, where he is battling for life,” he said.

Mbewe with her daughters hailed from Lumbanga village in the Area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda in the district.

In the same district, lightning also struck a family at Kalumbu estate in T/A Mkanda killing a 41-year-old man known as Kadzamira.

The man’s wife Lucia Mikisoni aged 36 told police that her husband was killed when the lightning hit their home at around 15:00 hours.