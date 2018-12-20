Exploits University caught cheating: Yet to give degrees to graduates

…demands One Hundred Thousand for degrees

Former students of Exploits University who graduated in October this year are yet to get their degrees. The University has playing hide-and-seek while giving conflicting information as to when the students will be issued with their awards.

According to one of the graduates who did not want to be named, former students who completed their studies at Exploits University almost a year ago and graduated on 19 October this year did not get their degrees on graduation day as expected.

Some of the affected graduates completed their studies as far back as 2016.

The graduate Malawi24 spoke to said the university keeps on lying to the graduates when they go to check if the degrees are ready.

The students completed their studies when the institution of higher learning was owned by Professor Kingstone Ngwira. Currently the university is owned by Lilongwe Mayor Desmond Bikoko.

In an interview, Bikoko said the university is putting a number of security measures to the degrees. He said the University has previously handed some students degrees without completing their studies.

“We have had to change printing house and had to do verification. You will note that we are new owners and in the past you had everyone get a degree without any academic work.

“Because of this, we have added a number of security measures and all degrees will be available on Friday and management will communicate as to when they can be collected,” he said.

However, the information Bikoko gave us contradicts what he had told Yoneco FM that the students would receive their degrees on the 14th of this month.

“Some of our colleagues completed their studies over a year ago. The graduation ceremony held on the 19th of October this year was just a photo-op for the University because no degree was ever handed to the graduating cohort. You would expect people to get their certificates on graduation day which never happened” one Exploit University graduate told us.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Malawi24 reveals that the University is demanding one hundred thousand Malawi Kwacha as a graduation fee for all students even when they did not attend the graduation ceremony.

We have reliably been informed the University has set the K100 thousand as a condition for one to receive a degree which the University says is the graduation ceremony attendance fee. However, even those who graduated in absentia have been asked to pay the fee.