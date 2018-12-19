Malawians concerned with Chilima’s Nigeria trips: “Isn’t he meeting mafias and IT gurus to ‘rig’ next year’s elections”

A section of Malawians has expressed worry with the Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima’s trips to Nigeria.

According a statement from the office of the Vice President, Chilima is in Nigeria to attend a high level Meeting on Mitigating Disruptive Applications of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on Electoral Process in Africa.

The event was reportedly held in Abeokuta, Ogun state in southwest Nigeria and attended by Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, Chilima’s second trip to Nigeria within 6 weeks has not resonated well with a cross section of Malawians some of whom have raised an alarm against the vice president.

“Nigeria is known allover the world as a bleeding ground for mafias and IT programmers behind some of the world’s most sophisticated internet scams and hacks. I just pray he is not going there to set up a virtual poll centre to manipulate our electoral systems during the 2019 elections” said Kambwiri Nyangu.

The alarm has also been raised by some Nigerians who wanted to know Chilima’s true agenda in Nigeria.

Commenting on our Facebook post, Osuntokun Oladokun Oladele, wrote: “

One of the Malawi’s IT brains, Christopher Aubric Ligomeka, has also pressed the red light button with regards to 2019 elections.

He has persistently been warning the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that its system for 2019 elections is prone to hacking and manipulation. Ligomeka who is currently in Zambia illustrated how hackers can manipulate data and jam the electoral network system.

Ligomeka has been alleging that he once worked with Chilima and set us email evidence of the correspondence involving the two. He claims that a virtual poll centre for rigging elections was once set up at the Vice President’s residency.

While a social systems analyst warned that Chilima could be barking the rigging fears to divert attention away from himself when is actually masterminding the rigging.

“These Nigerian trips can be foretelling of what we should expect. Is is possible that his recent allegations about rigging are intended to drive attention and investigators away from him when he is, in actual sense, the culprit conspiring to rig”.

In his own words, Chilima said he is an expertise on issues of rigging saying all other stakeholders and political parties competing in the 2019 Malawi Tripartite Elections are amateurs.