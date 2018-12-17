UTM convention: Chilima elected unopposed

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has been elected president of UTM.

Chilima went unopposed at the UTM convention being held at BICC in Lilongwe. This means he will represent the party in the 2019 presidential elections.

Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, Director of Publicity Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, Director of Elections Paul Chibingu, National Director of Women Shanil Dzimbiri and Deputy Director of Women Anne Nyadani have also gone unopposed.

Others are Deputy National Treasure Olipa Chiluba, Deputy Director of Political Affairs Emily Chinthu, Deputy Director of Campaign Makwenda Chunga, Deputy Director of Economic Development Charles Kadzombe, Director of Legal Affairs Yasin Maoni, Deputy Director Strategic Planning Alice Johnson and Deputy Director of Students Leonard Kamatenda.

During the convention, Michael Usi will compete on position of Director of Strategic Planning while businessmen Newton Kambala and Iqbal Omar will face each other on the post of Treasurer General.

The UTM National Delegates Conference is being held under the theme “Building a Winning Team”

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the party Noel Masangwi said the convention is a victory for the party.

He advised candidates who will be contesting to accept the results to avoid conflicts and misleading people.

Meanwhile, the party’s delegates 892 are voting for other positions except the positions of Vice President and governors which are not being contested for.