Tabitha Chawinga nominated again for CAF award

Malawi National Women’s Football team captain and Jiangsu Suning forward Tabitha Chawinga has once again been nominated for the 2018 CAF Footballer of the year award.

Chawinga’s nomination comes weeks after she won the Chinese Women Premier League golden boot award after scoring 17 goals, 7 more than last year’s top goal scorer and reigning Women’s Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

The She-Flames captain was nominated for the same award last year only to be left out by the continent’s governing soccer body.

She will face fourteen other women’s footballers, including the current holder Oshoala from Nigeria.

Other nominees are Ghana’s trio of Abdulai Mukarama who plays for Northern Ladies, Elizabeth Addo who plays for Seattle Reign and Portia Boakye who plays for Djurgardens, South Africa’s duo of Chrestina Thembi Kgatlana who plays for Houston Dash and Janine Van Wyk who plays for Houston Dash and Nigeria’s trio of Bassira Toure who plays for Dillion Quanjian, Hekan-Hulsanberg’s Onome Boakye and Guingamp’s Desire Oparanozia.

Cameroon’s trio of Raissa Feudjio who plays for Aland United, Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk who plays for Nancy-Lorraine and Alvadeness’ Gaelie Enganamouit have also been shortlisted for the award.

Winners in the category will be decided by votes from members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

The date for the award gala will be announced by CAF.

Chawinga moved to China from Sweden where she won several accolades with Damallsvenska.

The lethal female forward has attracted interest from European giants France’s Lyon Women’s football team.