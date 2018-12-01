Opposition jealous of DPP’s achievements – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has attacked opposition political parties saying they do not have a vision for Malawi and are jealous of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) achievements over the past four years.

Mutharika made the remarks on Friday at Sanjika Palace grounds when addressing a crowd that welcomed him from Lilongwe.

The president said over the past four years the DPP government has built roads, community colleges and implemented various programs such as the Malata-Cement Subsidy program.

He warned his supporters that the opposition parties have no strategies for developing Malawi and will stop all the development projects his government is implementing.

“The battle has started and we need to unite and fight for the party. We have one enemy and that is the opposition that is geared to stop all the development projects,” said Mutharika.

He also dismissed claims by the opposition that the ruling DPP is planning to rig the 2019 elections. Mutharika said the opposition parties know that they will not win the polls and that is why they are making such claims.

“DPP’s strategy is to persuade people in rural areas to vote for us so that we should win and continue implementing development projects,” Mutharika said.

During the rally, Mutharika welcomed to the DPP former deputy secretary seneral for Malawi Congress Party Salim Bagus who recently dumped the opposition party, former Ambassador to Japan John Chikago and Francis Chiwanga.

In his remarks, Bagus said he has returned to the DPP after being satisfied with the development the party has done in his home area, Chikwawa.

“The president has managed to construct the Chapananga Bridge, East Bank Road and a community technical college. Moreover, MAREP has reached my home area, Ndirande where a total of 10,000 people have been connected to the electricity grid,” said Bagus.

He added that all the development projects implemented in Chikwawa are evidence that the DPP has no match and would easily walk over during the 2019 elections.

On his part, Chikago also committed his support to the Democratic Progressive Party in Ntcheu.

“We want development in Ntcheu and I have assured people from Ntcheu that it is only the DPP that can provide such developments,” said Chikago.