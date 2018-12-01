Man dies in car crash

A 33-year-old man died on Friday after his vehicle collided with a truck as he was overtaking two other vehicles in Dedza district.

According to Dedza police deputy spokesperson constable Cassim Manda, the deceased has been identified as Gift Makawa.

Constable Manda said that the accident occurred on Friday at around 7AM at Dauya village, along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road.

He said Makawa was driving a Toyota Vits registration number IT 2557 from direction of Lilongwe heading towards Ntcheu.

It is reported that upon arrival at Dauya village within Dedza Township, Makawa started overtaking two unknown vehicles and in the process collided head on with an oncoming truck which was being driven by James Fungula.

The publicist further said that Makawa lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the extreme verge of the road where he hit male pedal cyclist Taimu Chigadula, 27, of Mterera village, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza.

Makawa sustained severe internal injuries and died on the spot while pedal cyclist Fungula was taken to Dedza district hospital for treatment.

So far, Dedza police have registered 89 accidents whereby 69 people have lost their lives.

Gift Makawa came from Nazombe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mchema in Chiradzulu district.