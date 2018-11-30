MIT launches strategic plan

Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT) on Tuesday launched its five year strategic plan.

Speaking during the launch, Director of Tourism in Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Isaac Katopola said the new strategic plan to be implemented up to 2023 is important to the tourism sector since it will assist and guide the staff in order to meet expectations of the tourism industry.

“There is a need to manage our hotels such as Lingadzi Inn, Alendo Hotel and Mzuzu Hotel positions so that the institutions can make a lot money and from government side there is need to monitor and evaluate activities by the MIT as well as mobilising funds,” he said.

He added that the tourism sector has the potential to increase the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

In her remarks, MIT Executive Director Isabel Chakhumbira said the institution will make sure that they are following the strategic plan knowing that it is part and parcel of their improvement.

Chakhumbira therefore asked the private sector to join hands with government in the operations of the institution.

Malawi Institute of Tourism was established in 1975 as a government hotel training school with support from UNDP and ILO to offer professional training in the hospitality and tourism industry.