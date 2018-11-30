FIFA Ranking horror: Flames five steps down on latest rankings.

The latest FIFA Rankings are out but as usual, they do not bring joy to the Flames and its fans.

The team has moved from 125 to 130, dropping five steps following their 2-1 defeat away to Comoros Island in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier this month.

The latest rankings reveal that Malawi have moved just one step since the turn of the year 2018.

For the past months, Malawi maintained their 125 position before dropping out to the current position.

Occupying 4th position in Group B with four points, Ronny Van Geneugden’s men saw their 2019 Afcon qualification campaign ending in a disarray after the defeat.

In the world rankings, 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany have dropped further behind other elite nations.

Joachim Low’s side was relegated from the UEFA Nations League during the recent international break, capping off one of their worst years in history in 16th position in the FIFA rankings.

Meanwhile, Belgium has stayed at the top of the ranking despite losing their final game of the year 5-2 to Switzerland.

Senegal have overtaken Tunisia as Africa’s highest-ranked team, sitting in 23rd spot followed by Morocco, Nigeria, Congo DR, Ghana and Cameroon.