FAM fines troublesome clubs, officials banned

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has descended heavily on clubs and officials for various offences committed in cup competitions this season.

The biggest victims are Be Forward Wanderers who have received fines amounting to K2, 750, 000 for incidences that happened in two separate cup competitions.

The Nomads have earned themselves a K500 000 fine after their supporters blocked Masters Security FC team bus from using the Kamuzu Stadium main entrance during the Carlsberg Cup final on 20th October, 2018 to delay match organization procedures contrary to article 24.1 and 24.12 of the Carlsberg Cup Rules and Regulations.

The Blantyre based giants have also been fined K800 000 for failing to take precautionary measures to control their official security officer Mabvuto Kumsowa from insulting and beating a FAM official before interfering with match organization protocol contrary to articles 24.1 and 24.12 of the competition.

Kumsowa has been slapped with a three match ban from all football related activities for contravening the rules of the game.

It has been reported that the Nomads chief security officer manhandled Casper Jangale, an official from the FA, before chasing away the ball boys contrary to articles 24.21 of the competition’s rules and regulations.

The FA have also slapped the 2018 Carlsberg Cup runners up with a K400 000 fine for failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters Gomani Goba, Upile Sapangwa, Lloyd Makondanje, Batumeyo Chimpango, Meke Rabson and Mervin Nkunika from sleeping at Kamuzu Stadium and tampering with the field of play contrary to article 24.1 of the competition and they have been given a one year ban from all football related activities.

Carlsberg Cup champions Masters Security were not found guilty of any offense as there was no evidence of violating any of the rules and regulations of the competition.

FAM have also slapped Wanderers with a K500 000 fine for failing to control their supporters from blocking Masters Security bus from using the Stadium’s main entrance gate during a Fisd Challenge Cup preliminary round match.

The 2017 TNM Super League champions have been fined K300 000 for using undesignated entry point contrary to article 24.8 of the cup’s rules and regulations.

A K250 000 has been fine has been given to Nomads for disrupting the match through the team’s supporters who caused a 50 minute kick-off delay for a Live TV scheduled match contrary to article 24.21, with every minute being charged at K5000.

The mother body has also charged Civil Sporting Club for improper conduct for failing to take precautionary measures to control their official, Oscar Kaunda, from insulting and bullying match during a Fisd Challenge Cup preliminary match against Karonga United on 10th October 2018 at Civo Stadium contrary to the rules and regulations of the competition.

Kaunda has since been banned from all football related activities for one year.

However, the FA has suspended Wanderers’ fines for a period of one year but all the individual bans will stand and are all effective from 28th November 2018.

The FA has advised the clubs to appeal if not satisfied with the decisions.