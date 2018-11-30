Devotion: Let the world see God in you

1 Peter 4:11 says If anyone speaks, let him speak as the oracles of God. If anyone ministers, let him do it as with the ability which God supplies, that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belong the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.

The Bible says we are ambassadors of heaven. We represent the Kingdom of God in this earth. 2 Corinthians 5:20 “Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God.”

As He is in heaven, so are we in this earth (1 John 4:17). Therefore as admonished in the opening scripture, let our speech demonstrate the oracles of God. If it is working, demonstrate God in whatever you do. A sinner has no time to read the Bible. But He can read God through you. You are therefore a living epistle which is read by the world. Be an epistle that brings good news.

On 2 Corinthians 3:2-3 the bible says: “You are our letter, written in our hearts, known and read by all men; being revealed that you are a letter of Christ, served by us, written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God; not in tablets of stone, but in tablets that are hearts of flesh.”

In NHEB version it puts the opening scripture in a straight foward way: 1 Petee 4:11 “If anyone speaks, let it be as it were the very words of God. If anyone serves, let it be as of the strength which God supplies, that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belong the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.”

Let God be heard in your speech. Let Him be seen in your deeds so that He should be glorified. We are to demonstrate heaven on earth. Be a true ambassador and let the world celebrate God in you.

Confession

My speech and action demonstrate God working in and through me. I am an ambassador of heaven. I am an epistle of Jesus Christ and am read by many people. I and am a success now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.

