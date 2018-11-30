Chakwera told to postpone rally over clash with Mutharika’s whistle-stop

The Mangochi District Council has told Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to postpone a rally in the district saying it clashes with President Peter Mutharika’s whistle-stop tour.

The MCP wrote the council seeking permission to hold a whistle stop tour on Saturday, 1st December in the district and later a mass rally at Mbwadzulu primary school ground.

However, according to a letter dated 29th November which the council has written to MCP, the opposition party cannot hold the rally because Mutharika will conduct a whistle stop tour on Saturday at Monkey Bay in the district.

The Malawi leader will be on his way from Zomba to Chikoko Bay when he will hold the whistle-stop meeting.

“I write to request that you postpone the meeting of the president of MCP to a later date because His Excellency the State President will be conducting these meetings in places where the president of MCP also intends to conduct the meetings,” says the letter signed by Mangochi DC Dominic Mwandira.

On Saturday Mutharika is also scheduled to be the guest of honour at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fundraising luncheon at State House in Zomba.