Devotion: None of them should move you

Acts 20:24.” But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear to myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”

Paul refused to be moved by any circumstances in order to finish his course with joy. He never lost his vision. Any course of your life, has challenges but don’t be moved by any. Don’t be dictated by any challenges in life. Don’t lose your vision.

Some people would like to associate challenges with the will of God. They think if they meet challenges then it’s not God’s will for that course of life. This is not true.

Challenges should not dictate whether what you are doing is the will of God or not. It’s the Spirit of God who will always confirm with your heart whether you should go ahead or not.

If what you are doing is ok don’t stop because of any challenges. Go ahead, brave all challenges and keep your peace, joy and confidence. It may be school, business, job, ministry or anything else. Don’t allow challenges to dictate you.

Paul sent by God narrates what he passed through in his course of life. However, none of them moved him and he completed his journey. 2 Cor 11:24-26 “Five times I received from the Jews forty lashes less one. Three times I was beaten with a rod. Once I received a stoning. Three times I suffered shipwreck. A night and a day I spent adrift in the open sea. I have been on journeys many times, in dangers from rivers, in dangers from robbers, in dangers from my own countrymen, in dangers from Gentiles, in dangers in the city, in dangers in the wilderness, in dangers at sea, in dangers from false brothers.”

However, he maintained his joy. He fought a good fight and departed the earth as a joyful person. He was qualified for a crown. 2 Timothy 4:7-8.” I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: From now on there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but to all them also that love his appearing.”

Continue in your course of life. Your crown at the end is better than your circumstances.

Confession

I am above circumstances, above sorrow and above every challenge. I will finish my course and will obtain my crown. I will fight a good fight of faith and will not allow to be distracted by happenings in life. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us today @ 130pm @ Baptist media center opposite Wanderers football club

+265888326247 +265997538098