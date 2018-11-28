Woman in great pain after receiving wrong treatment

A woman is in great pain at Ntcheu District Hospital after receiving wrong treatment for a toothache from a fake medical personnel.

Ntcheu police station spokesperson Hastings Chigalu identified the fake medic as Sumaili from Agabu village T/A Ganya in the district and the victim as Felister Malilo, 31.

Chigalu told Malawi24 that Ntcheu police station is searching for Sumaili who was operating an unregistered clinic at Sharpe valley trading center in the district.

In September this year, Sumaili gave 6 unrecommended injections at once to Malilo when she was suffering from a toothache. With all trust, Malilo paid K1400 to Sumaili.

Later, Malilo’s legs got swollen and she has been admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital since September this year.

“Operating clinics without proper procedure in villages is putting lives of people in danger,” Chigalu said.

Police have since advised people to seek treatment from registered and recommended hospitals and clinics to avoid such incidences.