Sanwecka lands K1 million deal

Mzuzu Under-20 side Sanwecka has landed a one million Kwacha sponsorship deal with a Botswana based Malawian based company.

The company, Granjo Holdings, owned by a Malawian Andrew Mpango Walimba will give the club kits, boots and other football equipment.

Team Manager of Sanwecka football club Benjamin Thole said this will inspire the team to put an extra gear in the 2019 season.

In a phone interview from Botswana, Managing Director for Granjo holdings Andrew Mpango Walimba said he has been following Sanwecka for a long time and he is happy to help the team since it is building a future Flames squad.

“I am a football lover and follower, Sanwecka is the name that always comes to my mind and today I am happy to help with some equipment and the official handover will be done soon,” he said.

“Although I am staying here I can’t forget my roots, I am a Malawian and I need to help my fellow Malawians who are working hard to build future Flames by drilling young talented players,” said Mpango Walimba.

Sanwecka Under-20 have won several regional trophies in the Northern Region and last season they reached the national finals of the First Capital Bank U-20 League.