No allowances for absent parliamentarians

Parliament has started deducting sitting allowances for Members of Parliament (MPs) who do not attend proceedings.

Speaking with reporters at Parliament, Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said absent MPs have not received their daily sitting allowances for the day they did not show up.

He noted that MPs have not been reporting to the House due to the closeness of elections as the members are campaigning in their constituencies and also participating in primary elections.

“We expected this to happen and this has been the trend especially in November sittings as we go close to elections, members of the house ensure that they participate in primary elections and campaign,” he said.

Nankhumwa went on to say that although it is the case, the attitude remains a big challenge to the government and the opposition since it creates a gap in as far as business of the House is concerned.

He therefore hoped that there will a solution on the issue in the coming parliamentary sessions.

Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development then described the last week as successful one saying they managed to pass the OPEC Fund for International Development (Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply and Sanitation Project) Loan (Authorisation) bill and ministerial statements were presented.

The 47th Session was opened on 19 November and will take place for four weeks.