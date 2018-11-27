Blackout hits Parliament during Witchcraft debate

Parliament was forced into an early adjournment Monday after blackout hit the House as members were discussing the Witchcraft Act.

Malawi is experiencing power challenges with some areas having no power for over nine hours a day. The power cuts, however, rarely hit Parliament during deliberations.

On Monday, just after tea break, there was blackout in the House while Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu was updating members on the progress of the review of the Witchcraft Act.

Tembenu was providing the update in light of revelations by Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi that community members in the area of Traditional Authority Mwansambo in Nkhotakota burnt down houses after accusing owners of the houses of practicing witchcraft.

Dausi was concerned that some disasters which his ministry deal with are caused by issues such as witchcraft allegations.

After the power loss, Speaker of Parliament adjourned proceedings.

Commenting on the power cut, social commentator Onjezani Kenani said the incident shows how low Malawi has sunk while some social media users questioned the unavailability of a generator at the Parliament Building.