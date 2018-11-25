MAFCO relegated

…One more team to join them…

MAFCO’s nine-year stay in the TNM Super League has come to an end following their 1-all draw with fellow military side, Kamuzu Barracks, at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Salima based Soldiers needed all the three points in order to slightly keep their survival chances alive but they found themselves down through Sammy Chiponda’s first half strike before leveling the scoreline in the second half which was not even enough to save them from going down.

MAFCO were also relegated in 2006 after earning promotion into the top flight in 2000 but they fought back to return in 2009 and stayed until the 2018 season when most of their first team players were sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for peacekeeping.

Occupying 15th position with 29 points from 29 games, the team’s maximum points are 32 and with the 13th position team already with 34 points, MAFCO cannot catch them even if they can beat Be Forward Wanderers in their final match.

Tione Mhone’s charges had a poor campaign, winning less than 10 games.

They finished as league runners up in 2015 with 50 points before finishing 5th and 6th in 2016 and 2017 season with 50 points and 45 points respectively.

In 2013, the military outfit won the Presidential Cup after beating Silver Strikers 9-8 on penalties at Civo Stadium.

Ironically, it is Temwa Msuku, who was in charge when the team got promoted in 2009, who has put the final nail on their coffin.

The team has produced Richard Mbulu who is currently playing in Mozambique and the likes of Saidi Mtekama and Calista Kalinda.

With Nchalo United and MAFCO FC gone, the battle for survival will be between Red Lions, TN Stars, Karonga United, Moyale Barracks and Dwangwa United.