Devotion: Be moved by the Word

Heb 11:7 “By faith, Noah, being warned about things not yet seen, in reverence prepared a ship for the saving of his house, through which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is according to faith.”

What moves you to do things? Word of God should always move you to act even if outwardly the condition looks different. When all people in the earth, didnt believe the Word of God Noah chose to be different. He acted on the Word and accepted to be despised and mocked.

The weather experts might have not forecast any rains in the coming days but Noah was not moved by weather experts but by the Word of God. He chose the Word as his final authority and he got saved from the floods.

Lot is another person moved by God’s Word to leave Sodom.No outward indicators showed that Sodom would be destroyed in those days. Life was as normal, people were freely drinking and eating, committing sins in this city then destruction came.

When he told the people the warning, they mocked him.Even his own three inlaws thought he was out of his mind and they disobeyed him completely. The whole Sodom mocked him but he stuck to the Word of God.

Gen 19:14 NHEB “ Lot went out, and spoke to his sons-in-law, who were pledged to marry his daughters, and said, “Get up! Get out of this place, for the LORD will destroy the city.” But he seemed to his sons-in-law to be joking.”

The Word has truths of God (John 17:17).Truth appeals to human spirit. They may be different from human facts that appeal to five human senses. Stick to the truth. Facts in the time of Noah might have been that it was not rainy season, but truth of the Word said it would rain 40 days and 40 nights.

Therefore to be a success in life through the Word, embrace the truth of the Word. Be moved by the Word and stick to the truth and you will get the results. Let people think you are crazy as you stick to the truth.Act 26:24-25 NHEB “As he thus made his defense, Festus said with a loud voice, “Paul, you are crazy! Your great learning is driving you insane!” But he said, “I am not crazy, most excellent Festus, but boldly declare words of truth and reasonableness.

Confession: I operate under the truth of the Word. I am uplifted, I am a success, I am a victor, I am operating in divine health. The Word of God is operating in my life. I refuse to fail. I choose the truth in the Word and refuse worldly facts to dictate my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

Remember to join us for service at Baptist media center 130pm. Blantyre, Malawi, +265888326247 +265997538098 our page on Fb Pastor Daniel Walusa