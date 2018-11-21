RVG, Mponda booed at Kamuzu Stadium

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geunegden (RVG) and his deputy Peter Mponda, had an afternoon to forget yesterday when they were booed during Flames under-23 second leg encounter against Botswana.

The Flames tacticians who failed to guide the senior team to victory in Comoros Island on Saturday, were argued to have a negative influence on the impressive junior side.

Occupying the technical panel’s benches, Mponda frequently stood up to give instructions to the boys which did not go well with most fans.

People felt the under-23 team’s boss Meke Mwase who led the boys to a 2-1 victory in Botswana, was being undermined. They believed RVG and Mponda’s interference in the junior side’s affairs was disturbing the team.

Fans were also angered by the inclusion of some senior team players in the starting line up. Precious Sambani, Patrick Phiri and Brighton Munthali were fielded at the expense of strictly under-23 players.

However, Mponda seemed not to be moved by the jeers, as he continued to give the instructions as if he was in charge of the team.

The former Flames captain is falling out of favour with football loving Malawians for spoiling the senior team. Fans believe he is the reason most deserving players get left out of the senior team’s squad leading to pathetic results.

Malawi under-23 made it to the next qualifying phase of Olympic games on a 3-2 aggregate after a one all draw against Botswana yesterday.

The Flames were were booted out of the African Cup of Nations pursuit on Saturday.