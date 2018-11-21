Lawyers file complaint to human rights body over Mchacha appointment

Women Lawyers Association of Malawi (WLA) has referred to the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) the matter of gender insensitive cabinet and President Arthur Peter Mutharika refusal to fire Charles Mchacha from the cabinet.

This follows the expiry of two week period the lawyers gave to Mutharika to review his cabinet which has three women.

The female lawyers have requested MHRC to investigate the reasons for Mutharika to reshuffle his cabinet.

The women lawyers are also against the appointment of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the Southern Region Charles Mchacha as deputy minister for Homeland Security ministry saying he has been gender insensitive following his “attacks” on women.

Mchacha is on record to have called women who are in support of political UTM to be “prostitutes”.

The lawyers want the Malawi leader remove Mchacha and review his cabinet within seven days.

WLA has since threatened to take legal action if Mutharika fails to meet their demands raised in the petition submitted to him.

President Mutharika reshuffled his cabinet weeks ago taking his deputy Saulos Chilima out of the list following political differences that emerged after Chilima launched his political movement.